PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Europe's top trade diplomat, Cecilia Malmstrom, is bracing for a trade war with the United States and said on Wednesday that the European Union was preparing to strike back if U.S. President Donald Trump followed through with his threat to impose tariffs on Europe's cars. nyti.ms/2PuvNeX

- Uber Technologies Inc, the ride-hailing company said on Wednesday that it lost $1.07 billion in the third quarter, more than in the prior period and slightly less than in the same period a year ago, as it has invested heavily outside of its core business in areas such as bicycles, scooters and freight shipments. nyti.ms/2PqJeN7

- UK Prime Minister Theresa May faced down hard-line critics Wednesday and won the support of a jittery and divided cabinet for a plan to quit the European Union, preserving her push to avert an economically damaging rupture with the bloc in March. nyti.ms/2PsI2Jh

- A U.S. federal judge, William Pauley III, rejected a sweeping settlement on Wednesday that would have appointed a monitor to oversee the troubled New York City Housing Authority and required the city to pump at least $1.2 billion into repairs. The judge also strongly suggested that the federal government should take over the authority instead. nyti.ms/2PvbFJR

- Hundreds of migrants in the caravan traveling from Central America have begun arriving in the northern Mexico border city of Tijuana, setting up a potential confrontation with the American authorities that has been brewing for weeks. nyti.ms/2PvcthK (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)