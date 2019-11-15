PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- New Jersey's Department of Labor and Workforce Development has demanded that Uber Technologies Inc pay $649 million for years of unpaid employment taxes for its drivers, arguing that the ride-hailing company has misclassified the workers as independent contractors and not as employees. nyti.ms/2Km2DtY

- Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it planned to officially challenge the Pentagon's decision last month to award a $10 billion cloud-computing contract to Microsoft Corp , setting off another legal battle over the lucrative, decade-long project. nyti.ms/2rH9wzy

- Smith & Wesson's parent company, American Outdoor Brands Corp said it was spinning off its firearms unit, insulating the broader business from the challenges facing the gun industry.nyti.ms/359HF9T (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)