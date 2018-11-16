PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Inc's chief executive officer and chairman, held a conference call with reporters to discuss how the social network manages problematic posts and its community standards. He also said that he wouldn't step down as chairman and that his No. 2, Sheryl Sandberg, was "doing great work" despite questions about their management. nyti.ms/2PzQq9F

- Jerome Powell, the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman, told residents of Houston on Thursday that the Fed understands the economic recovery has been uneven and parts of the United States remain distressed. nyti.ms/2Pv2CbY

- On Thursday, Major League Baseball and Fox Sports announced they had extended their national television rights agreement. The terms were not disclosed, but two people with direct knowledge of the deal said it was for seven years, through the 2028 season, and $5.1 billion. nyti.ms/2PxlMxG

- North Korea has tested a new tactical weapon, the North's official news media said on Friday, reporting that Kim Jong Un witnessed the event in his first publicized visit to a weapons test site since the country test launched its intercontinental ballistic missile last November. nyti.ms/2Pxpasy

- Saudi Arabia threatened five of its agents with the death penalty on Thursday for killing the dissident Jamal Khashoggi, as the kingdom changed its story, again, about how the crime was committed and continued to try to distance its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, from any responsibility. nyti.ms/2PzmwTf