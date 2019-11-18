PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 18

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- HP Inc said on Sunday that it had turned down a takeover offer from Xerox Holdings Corp, rejecting a deal that would have brought together two printing companies that have faced business difficulties as demand for printed documents and ink has waned. nyti.ms/2OhnXSE

- WeWork is preparing to cut at least 4,000 people from its work force as it tries to stabilize itself after the company's breakneck growth racked up heavy losses and led it to the brink of collapse, two people with knowledge of the matter said. nyti.ms/2KwM2ni

- Ford Motors Co on Sunday unveiled Mustang Mach E, a new electric model from the auto-maker's $11.5 billion investment in electric vehicles it announced last year nyti.ms/2NXpmPp