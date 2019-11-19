Market News
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 19

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it would extend for 90 days the license that allows companies to export goods to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, despite its placement on a government blacklist that bans it from doing business with American partners. nyti.ms/2qq7K5F

- T-Mobile US Inc announced on Monday that Chief Executive Officer John Legere will step down at the end of April after his contract expires. nyti.ms/32WyFU0

- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell met with President Trump on Monday in their second meeting since February to discuss the economy. nyti.ms/2CTSkcn (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

