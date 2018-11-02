PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Goldman Sachs is facing one of the most significant scandals in its history, a multibillion-dollar international fraud that investigators say was masterminded by a flamboyant financier with a taste for Hollywood and carried out with help from the Wall Street firm's bankers. nyti.ms/2PFqj0a

- Google employees around the world held a wave of walkouts on Thursday to protest the internet company's handling of sexual harassment. nyti.ms/2PyzEXL

- For decades, health experts have struggled to determine whether or not cellphones can cause cancer. An experiment by the National Toxicology Program, found positive but relatively modest evidence that radio waves from some types of cellphones could raise the risk that male rats develop brain cancer. nyti.ms/2Rvguzk

- Mary Barra, the Chief Executive of General Motors, said the company is "on track" to roll out a ride-sharing service in 2019 that would rely on autonomous vehicles, a development that would advance the already-heated race to bring a self-driving car to market. nyti.ms/2RvPGz4