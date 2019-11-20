PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The attorneys general of New York and California announced lawsuits against Juul Labs Inc this week, alleging that the company deliberately marketed and sold vaping products to young people and helped create a public health crisis in the process. nyti.ms/35ld6hc

- PG&E Corp on Tuesday asked a bankruptcy judge to limit its liability for wildfires as the company is racing to craft a plan to escape bankruptcy which needs to satisfy fire victims and state officials who are threatening to take over PG&E unless executives improve its safety record. nyti.ms/2r5blGr

- New Media Investment Group-owned newspaper chain GateHouse Media and Gannett completed merger on Tuesday, creating the largest newspaper publisher in the United States and raising concerns about the industry's future. nyti.ms/2rTwAev (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)