PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 20

- Carlos Ghosn, who created an alliance between Nissan and Renault that made it effectively the world's largest carmaker, was arrested by the authorities in Japan on Monday in a remarkable tumble for one of the industry's most powerful and admired leaders. nyti.ms/2BikQEB

- The Trump administration stood down on Monday from its nearly two-week-long dispute with CNN over the White House credentials of Jim Acosta, informing the correspondent that his badge was formally restored. CNN in turn dropped its lawsuit on the matter, which had ballooned into a test of press freedoms in the Trump era. nyti.ms/2BjzfAu

- Walt Disney Co said on Monday that Chinese regulators had unconditionally approved its purchase of 21st Century Fox Inc assets, pushing the $71.3 billion deal closer to completion. nyti.ms/2BhqPtw

- David's Bridal, the largest wedding retailer in the country, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday as it tries to shed more than $400 million in debt and adjust to new rivals, but said brides would receive their gowns on time. nyti.ms/2BjLEEN