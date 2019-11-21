Company News
November 21, 2019 / 6:23 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 21

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China had not yet made enough concessions to secure a trade deal with the United States and suggested that he might exempt Apple Inc from an upcoming round of tariffs as he toured a Texas plant that assembles Mac Pro computers. nyti.ms/37pNK3O

- General Motors Co sued its rival Fiat Chrysler on Wednesday, alleging that it bribed United Auto Workers (UAW) officials in contract negotiations to get a leg up on GM over the course of a decade. nyti.ms/3477g2N

- Alphabet Inc's Google will restrict how precisely political advertisers can target an audience on its online services, the company announced on Wednesday in a move that shook up the digital plans for campaigns during the 2020 presidential election. nyti.ms/2raJcha

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

