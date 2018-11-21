PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Coupang, South Korean e-commerce start-up said on Tuesday the company had raised $2 billion in new capital from Softbank Group Corp's Vision Fund. nyti.ms/2BmQvoo

- Condé Nast, the legacy publisher of glossy and magazines like Vogue, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, announced on Tuesday that it was ending regular print publication of Glamour. nyti.ms/2BnYZf6

- Lou Anna Simon, the former president of Michigan State University, was charged on Tuesday with two felonies, accused of lying to the police about her knowledge of sexual abuse committed by Lawrence Nassar. nyti.ms/2BoVmpd

- Matthew Whitaker, the acting attorney general, was paid more than $1.2 million in the past few years by a group active in conservative politics that does not reveal its donors, according to financial disclosure statements released Tuesday and other documents. nyti.ms/2BnSBEB