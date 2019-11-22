PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- WeWork said on Thursday that it was laying off 2,400 employees around the world, weeks after huge losses at the co-working company brought it close to financial collapse. nyti.ms/2KKldw0

- Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday unveiled the "Cybertruck," an electric pickup truck that the company hopes will rival Ford Motor Co's best-selling F-150 line. nyti.ms/35pUdd6

- Alphabet Inc's Google's new restrictions on political advertising policy will most likely have little impact on the thornier challenge of disinformation, which campaigns and cybersecurity experts say will be the more urgent problem facing the major social media platforms during the 2020 election. nyti.ms/2XAEdT3