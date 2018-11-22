PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov. 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- American trade negotiators are proposing a quota system that would cap the volume of steel Canada and Mexico can export to the United States each year. nyti.ms/2qYxd2V

- While working for Qualcomm Inc, public relations company Definers had pushed the idea that Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook was a viable presidential candidate in 2020, according to a former Definers employee and digital records. nyti.ms/2BoGEi6

- Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn will be detained for 10 more days as prosecutors investigate accusations of financial misconduct against him, and French and Japanese officials prepare to meet over the case. nyti.ms/2QXWnK5