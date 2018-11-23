PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd's board of directors voted unanimously to remove Carlos Ghosn as its chairman on Thursday, three days after he was arrested on allegations of underreporting his income to government regulators over a period of several years. nyti.ms/2PS9QGX

- The United States Olympic Committee was made aware of sexual abuse in gymnastics more than two decades before the Lawrence Nassar molestation scandal shook the sport to its core, according to court documents filed Wednesday in a California federal court. nyti.ms/2PLHHBv

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday rebuffed the CIA over its conclusion that the Saudi crown prince was responsible for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, saying the agency merely had "feelings" on the matter. nyti.ms/2PSaGU7

- Pakistani security forces stopped an attempted terrorist attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on Friday morning, officials said, after an extended gun battle outside a security checkpoint. nyti.ms/2PL0iO1 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)