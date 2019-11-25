Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 25

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is close to completing a $16.7 billion deal to buy Tiffany & Co according to people briefed on the acquisition. nyti.ms/2OF6vYl

- Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait said in a memo written to the staff on Sunday that it will not do in-depth investigations of Michael Bloomberg or any of his Democratic rivals in its coverage of presidential campaign. nyti.ms/2KOtO0K (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

