PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 25

- LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is close to completing a $16.7 billion deal to buy Tiffany & Co according to people briefed on the acquisition. nyti.ms/2OF6vYl

- Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait said in a memo written to the staff on Sunday that it will not do in-depth investigations of Michael Bloomberg or any of his Democratic rivals in its coverage of presidential campaign. nyti.ms/2KOtO0K (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)