PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 26

- Campbell Soup Co is on the verge of a truce with activist hedge fund Third Point LLC by adding two of the fund's nominees to its board. Campbell would later appoint a third new director with input from Third Point, and seek the fund's advice in selecting a new chief executive. nyti.ms/2P2JtZw

- Blizzard-like conditions in Kansas, Missouri and Illinois caused a flurry of cancellations and delays on Sunday at Kansas City International Airport and O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, creating a Thanksgiving weekend travel nightmare. nyti.ms/2BvQcYG

- British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday obtained the approval of the other 27 European Union members on a formal divorce pact from the bloc, a consequential step intended to take the country on a new, if unclear, path. (nyti.ms/2r6LDhu)