Company News
November 26, 2018 / 5:45 AM / in an hour

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 26

2 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Campbell Soup Co is on the verge of a truce with activist hedge fund Third Point LLC by adding two of the fund's nominees to its board. Campbell would later appoint a third new director with input from Third Point, and seek the fund's advice in selecting a new chief executive. nyti.ms/2P2JtZw

- Blizzard-like conditions in Kansas, Missouri and Illinois caused a flurry of cancellations and delays on Sunday at Kansas City International Airport and O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, creating a Thanksgiving weekend travel nightmare. nyti.ms/2BvQcYG

- British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday obtained the approval of the other 27 European Union members on a formal divorce pact from the bloc, a consequential step intended to take the country on a new, if unclear, path. (nyti.ms/2r6LDhu)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.