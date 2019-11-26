PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 26

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Charles Schwab Corp said on Monday it would buy TD Ameritrade Holding Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $26 billion. nyti.ms/2XK41fB

- Uber Technologies Inc suffered a major blow on Monday after London transportation authorities made a decision to not extend its taxi operating license because of persistent safety problems. nyti.ms/2pQ3xI9

- Ebay Inc said on Monday it will sell its sports and entertainment events ticketing unit StubHub to Viagogo in an all-cash deal of more than $4 billion. nyti.ms/2KVPZlJ

- Alphabet Inc's Google dismissed four employees on Monday "for clear and repeated violations of data security policies", according to a memo seen by The New York Times. nyti.ms/2Oiir3p (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)