PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 27
November 27, 2017 / 5:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc, always on the lookout for ways to lower prices, has been aggressively recruiting Indian vendors to sell their goods directly on the e-commerce giant's American site. At least 27,000 Indian sellers have signed up since Amazon began the outreach two years ago. nyti.ms/2zIb6Eo

- Meredith Corp, the owner of Family Circle, Better Homes and Gardens and AllRecipes - agreed to purchase Time Inc in an all-cash transaction valued at nearly $3 billion. nyti.ms/2zqv16T

- Aetna Inc, one of the nation's largest health insurers, is in talks to combine with CVS Health Corp, which manages pharmacy benefits. The Cleveland Clinic, a highly regarded health system, joined forces with an insurance start-up, Oscar Health, to offer individuals a health plan in Ohio. nyti.ms/2A88j6B

- Leandra English, the deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau who was set to become its temporary chief, filed a lawsuit to block U.S. President Donald Trump's choice of someone else from taking control of the agency on Monday morning. nyti.ms/2zu2Ljx (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

