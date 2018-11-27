PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Motors Co on Monday said that it planned to idle five factories in North America and cut roughly 14,000 jobs in a bid to trim costs. It was a jarring reflection of the auto industry's adjustment to changing consumer tastes and sluggish sales. (nyti.ms/2QmMmJx)

- United Technologies Corp said on Monday that it plans to split into three companies called United Technologies, Otis and Carrier. The breakup, to be completed by 2020, signals a shift away from a kitchen-sink approach to industrial manufacturing in favor of generating returns by specialising in a single area of business. (nyti.ms/2TP2C4N)

- Carlos Ghosn, one of the auto industry's most powerful leaders, lost another title on Monday when the board of Mitsubishi Motors Corp removed him as chairman, one week after he was arrested in Tokyo on suspicion of financial misconduct. (nyti.ms/2Qj5qIO) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)