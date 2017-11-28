FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 28
November 28, 2017

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- SoftBank Group Corp formally started its process for buying a significant stake in Uber Technologies Inc with an offer to purchase some shares at a valuation of $48 billion, far below the nearly $70 billion valuation that the ride-hailing company garnered in its last round of fund-raising, according to two people briefed on the matter. nyti.ms/2Aiv5qC

- The Supreme Court appeared divided on Monday over the constitutionality of a procedure that makes it easier to challenge questionable patents. nyti.ms/2n7kf3A

- The European Union voted on Monday to extend its authorization for the world's best-selling herbicide for an abbreviated period of five years, with France and Germany splitting over the move. nyti.ms/2iXlG0b

- The steady growth of e-commerce has been a source of jobs and benefits as employment in traditional stores declines. But at online retailers taken over by Wal-Mart Stores Inc, workers are finding one benefit in retreat: their company-sponsored health coverage. nyti.ms/2BskWHZ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

