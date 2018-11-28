PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Jack Ma, the head of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is now a member of the Chinese Communist Party. The party's official People's Daily newspaper included Ma in a list of people who had made extraordinary contributions to China's development over the last 40 years and identified him as a party member. (nyti.ms/2Q0MHSW)

- Conde Nast, the once-flush publisher of Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and other magazines, on Tuesday said that its Chief Executive Officer Robert Sauerberg Jr., would step down. (nyti.ms/2TLyLuh)

- U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled a new willingness to make a deal with President Xi Jinping of China, a leader he has treated solicitously and will meet over dinner on Saturday in Buenos Aires. (nyti.ms/2BBTCsV)