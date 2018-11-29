Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tobacco company Altria Group Inc is in talks to buy a minority stake in Juul Labs, the start-up that has captured much of the market for e-cigarettes, two people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2DQcjdJ

- The Trump administration reiterated on Wednesday its intention to raise tariffs on cars made in China, a move aimed at pressuring Beijing into easing trade restrictions on American companies ahead of President Trump's meeting with President Xi Jinping of China this week. nyti.ms/2E2zbHR

- New Zealand on Wednesday blocked Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from supplying technology for a next-generation mobile data network in the country, joining the United States and other developed countries that see the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker as a security threat. nyti.ms/2AtkM3n (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

