PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 30
November 30, 2017 / 6:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States has filed arguments to the World Trade Organization in a looming dispute over China's future in the international body, which could shape the global trading system for decades to come. nyti.ms/2imEgSb

- Senior executives at NBC News made the decision to fire Matt Lauer, the face of "Today" for two decades, late Tuesday night. At 6:49 a.m., 11 minutes before airtime, Andrew Lack, the news division's chairman, sent a memo to the staff. nyti.ms/2k9D2u7

- On Thursday, General Motors will demonstrate its growing fleet of computer-operated, battery-powered Chevrolet Bolts in San Francisco to dozens of investment analysts, who are eager to evaluate the automaker's advanced test vehicles. nyti.ms/2BxTLLT

- Minnesota Public Radio said Wednesday that it was severing all business ties with Garrison Keillor, the creator and retired host of "A Prairie Home Companion" after allegations of "inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him." nyti.ms/2nicUhS

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
