PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg asked the communications staff to research George Soros's financial interests in the wake of his high-profile attacks on tech companies, according to three people with knowledge of her request. nyti.ms/2BFEg6y

- General Motors Co on Thursday said that Dan Ammann will give up the job of GM president and become the chief executive officer of Cruise, the division working on autonomous vehicles. nyti.ms/2SkZlsp

- Unilever Plc on Thursday said its Chief Executive Officer Paul Polman will step down at the end of the year. Polman will be succeeded by Alan Jope, who has led Unilever's beauty and personal care division since 2011. nyti.ms/2E6rHno

- NASA announced on Thursday that it had selected nine companies that will compete for billions of dollars in contracts to take small payloads for the agency to the surface of the moon. nyti.ms/2Q30EzQ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)