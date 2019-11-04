PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 4

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Steve Easterbrook has been fired as chief executive of McDonald's Corp, the fast-food chain announced on Sunday, after he engaged in a consensual relationship with an employee that violated company policy. nyti.ms/2C8gQ9r

- The struggling sportswear giant Under Armour Inc confirmed on Sunday evening that it was assisting federal authorities conducting investigations into its accounting practices and related activities dating back to 2017. nyti.ms/2qilnUd

- Saudi Arabia's giant state-owned oil producer, Saudi Aramco, announced plans on Sunday to go public in what could be the largest initial stock offering ever. nyti.ms/33ercR6 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)