PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 5

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple on Monday announced a $2.5 billion plan to address the housing crisis in California, becoming the latest big tech company to devote money to a problem that local lawmakers and economists believe it helped create. nyti.ms/2JRYvBJ

- Xi Jinping, China's top leader, broadly endorsed free trade principles and promised to welcome foreign investment in a speech on Tuesday, but he stopped short of providing specifics or addressing his country's long-running trade war with the United States. nyti.ms/2WKKKKA

- NBC announced on Monday that Jim Bell, the 28-year NBC veteran who took charge of the program last October, is leaving "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and the company. nyti.ms/2JRZS3l (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)