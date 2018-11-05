Company News
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 5

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Faced with mounting American tariffs that could slow China's already weakened economy, President Xi Jinping is pressing the case to the rest of the world that China can be a positive force for global trade. nyti.ms/2RDiIwL

- More than 250 antiquarian book dealers in 24 countries say they are pulling over a million books off an Amazon-owned site for a week, an impromptu protest after the site abruptly moved to ban sellers from several nations. nyti.ms/2PHWvQC (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

