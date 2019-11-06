PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Frustrated with wildfires and intentional blackouts caused by PG&E Corp, more than two dozen California mayors and county leaders are calling for a customer-owned power company to replace the giant utility. nyti.ms/2qsIDPa

- After the near-collapse of the office space company WeWork that it's heavily invested in, SoftBank Group Corp may be set to clamp down on the freedom afforded to the founders of companies it backs through its Vision Fund. nyti.ms/32jEISi

- The departures from G/O Media Inc kept coming Tuesday, with the resignation of the digital publishing group's editorial director, Paul Maidment, who had been with the company since June. nyti.ms/2WUeBQM