PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- After conducting a yearlong search for a second home, Amazon has switched gears and is now finalizing plans to have a total of 50,000 employees in two locations, according to people familiar with the decision-making process. nyti.ms/2PJV5oE

- Belgian-based Swift, whose messaging service connects more than 11,000 financial institutions as they transfer money around the world, said it was disconnecting from Iranian banks after the United States announced sanctions against 50 of the country's financial firms on Monday. nyti.ms/2PJMna7

- Major television networks and Facebook Inc have taken the unusual step of rejecting an inflammatory ad by President Trump's political team that effectively closes a fiercely fought midterm campaign with a message portraying immigrants as a violent threat. nyti.ms/2PEToZY

- Sarah Barnett, the head of BBC America, will take on an expanded role at AMC Networks that puts her in charge of several cable channels, including AMC, SundanceTV and IFC, the company said on Monday. nyti.ms/2PNcU6E