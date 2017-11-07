PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Broadcom Ltd's chief executive, Hock Tan, announced on Monday that his company had offered to buy another major chip maker, Qualcomm Inc, for $105 billion, in what would be the biggest takeover in the history of the technology industry. The combined company's products would touch nearly every smartphone in the world. nyti.ms/2h9yTS0

- New York Fed chief William Dudley delivered a stark public warning, only hours after his early retirement was announced, against rolling back laws aimed at keeping large banks and Wall Street firms in check — the latest Fed official to voice concerns about a trend toward deregulation under the Trump administration. nyti.ms/2hbO39H

- The commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross Jr., indicated on Monday that he would probably sell his stake in a shipping company with business ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, amid fallout from publication of a vast leak of offshore files that documented the connection. nyti.ms/2h9yBdS

- The Republican tax bill would cut taxes on average, but it would raise them on millions of middle-class families, especially those with large medical expenses. nyti.ms/2hbGyzx

- American executives accompanying President Donald Trump on his trip to Asia could sign deals worth billions in China, while European policymakers talk bank rules. nyti.ms/2h8tMS9 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)