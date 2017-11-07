FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 7
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Deals
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 5:24 AM / in 3 hours

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Broadcom Ltd's chief executive, Hock Tan, announced on Monday that his company had offered to buy another major chip maker, Qualcomm Inc, for $105 billion, in what would be the biggest takeover in the history of the technology industry. The combined company's products would touch nearly every smartphone in the world. nyti.ms/2h9yTS0

- New York Fed chief William Dudley delivered a stark public warning, only hours after his early retirement was announced, against rolling back laws aimed at keeping large banks and Wall Street firms in check — the latest Fed official to voice concerns about a trend toward deregulation under the Trump administration. nyti.ms/2hbO39H

- The commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross Jr., indicated on Monday that he would probably sell his stake in a shipping company with business ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, amid fallout from publication of a vast leak of offshore files that documented the connection. nyti.ms/2h9yBdS

- The Republican tax bill would cut taxes on average, but it would raise them on millions of middle-class families, especially those with large medical expenses. nyti.ms/2hbGyzx

- American executives accompanying President Donald Trump on his trip to Asia could sign deals worth billions in China, while European policymakers talk bank rules. nyti.ms/2h8tMS9 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.