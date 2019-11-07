PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- California's attorney general on Wednesday said he was investigating Facebook Inc's privacy practices and accused the company of failing to cooperate with his inquiry. nyti.ms/34Cnkth

- The Justice Department on Wednesday accused two former Twitter Inc employees of using their positions and their access to Twitter's internal systems to aid Saudi Arabia by obtaining information on American citizens and Saudi dissidents. nyti.ms/2NRvKGs

- Alphabet Inc's board of directors is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate relationships by current and former executives as part of its legal defense against shareholder lawsuits over its handling of the matter. nyti.ms/2PWTZps