PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Representative Steve King, a Republican from Iowa who has a history of making inflammatory remarks, barred the state's largest newspaper from covering his election night event on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2D6DjW2

- Facebook Inc has long promoted itself as a tool for bringing people together to make the world a better place. Now the social media giant has acknowledged that in Myanmar it did the opposite, and human rights groups say it has a lot of work to do to fix that. nyti.ms/2D9FyYW

- The defunct political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica violated British law when it used improperly harvested Facebook data to aid Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, and would face a significant fine if it were not already in bankruptcy, Britain's top data protection watchdog found Tuesday. nyti.ms/2D3muLP

- China granted initial approval for 16 new trademarks to Ivanka Trump, the president's elder daughter and senior adviser, renewing questions about the Trump family's intermingling of official roles and international business interests. nyti.ms/2D7tPKd