PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States and China have agreed that an initial trade deal between the two countries would roll back a portion of the tariffs they are placing on each other's products, officials from both countries said. nyti.ms/2Kg9FRd

- Art Peck, who has been the chief executive of Gap Inc since 2015, is leaving the company after 15 years and will be replaced on an interim basis by Robert J. Fisher, its nonexecutive chairman and a son of the couple who founded the retailer. nyti.ms/2pVQl4D

- Juul Labs Inc, the nation's largest seller of e-cigarettes, said on Thursday that it would stop selling mint-flavored pods, which have become especially popular among teenagers. nyti.ms/2JXPwij