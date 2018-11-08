PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A worldwide strike by antiquarian booksellers against an Amazon.com Inc subsidiary proved successful after two days, with the retailer apologizing and saying it would cancel the actions that prompted the protest. nyti.ms/2D9fMni

- Evelyn Davis, who spent more than 50 years haranguing American executives at shareholder meetings as she pushed companies to be more frugal and transparent, died on Sunday in Washington. nyti.ms/2Da4XkV

- Alphabet Inc's Google is in discussions to move into a planned 1.3 million square foot office complex at the St. John's Terminal building on Manhattan's West Side, according to a person with knowledge of the company's plans but not permitted to speak about it publicly. nyti.ms/2D9BQOH