PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 9

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Six weeks after settling a securities-fraud lawsuit with federal regulators, Tesla Inc and Elon Musk have made good on one of the agreement's key provisions -naming a new board chief to impose order on a company whose automaking has often been overshadowed by Musk's behavior. The company said a current director, Robyn Denholm, would become its chairwoman immediately. nyti.ms/2PLrRWF

- Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday that it would end its practice of forced arbitration for claims of sexual harassment or assault after more than 20,000 employees staged a walkout last week to protest how the internet company handles cases of sexual misconduct. nyti.ms/2PLaAwO

- The Trump administration relied on a misleadingly edited video from a contributor to the conspiracy site Infowars to help justify removing the credentials of CNN's chief White House correspondent, a striking escalation in President Trump's broadsides against the press. nyti.ms/2PVm9Sl

- The Food and Drug Administration plans to ban sales of most flavored e-cigarettes in retail stores and gas stations around the country, in an effort to reduce the popularity of vaping among young people. nyti.ms/2PMnc6F