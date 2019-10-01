PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct. 1

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- WeWork shelved its plans for an initial public offering, a week after the firm removed founder Adam Neumann as its chief executive officer. nyti.ms/2o6LbBG

- Pharmacy chains Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Rite Aid and CVS Health Corp have moved to stop selling the heartburn medicine Zantac and its generic versions after the Food and Drug Administration warned this month that it had detected low levels of a cancer-causing chemical in samples of the drug. nyti.ms/2oIrgci

- House Democrats subpoenaed U.S. President Donald Trump's private lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, a key figure in their impeachment inquiry, even as the president vowed to learn the identity of the anonymous whistle-blower whose accusations of presidential impropriety toward Ukraine lie at the center of the scandal. nyti.ms/2oJHNwN

- U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders proposed a new corporate tax that would penalize some of the country's largest companies if they did not narrow the gap between what they pay their chief executives and what they pay their workers. nyti.ms/2n9S2ds