PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 1

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States and Canada reached a last-minute deal to salvage the North American Free Trade Agreement on Sunday, overcoming deep divisions to keep the 25-year-old trilateral pact intact. nyti.ms/2RbbXCJ

- On Sunday at 0108 am, just hours after settling the Securities and Exchange Commission's fraud case stemming from his impulsive tweet on Aug. 7, Elon Musk sent an email to all Tesla Inc employees. He implored them to work hard, even though it was the weekend. nyti.ms/2RehRD5

- California became the first state to require its publicly held corporations to include women on their boards after Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill into law on Sunday. nyti.ms/2xRQ974