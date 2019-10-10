PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- PG&E Corp suffered a setback on Wednesday when a federal bankruptcy judge ruled that the utility no longer had the sole right to shape the terms of its reorganization. nyti.ms/2Mv99Pk

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Wednesday cleared the senior executive in charge of its legal department of "inappropriate involvement" in the investigations surrounding the company's former chairman, after a series of reports about possible conflicts of interest. nyti.ms/2Oz59A3

- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has advanced a plan to prevent large multinational companies such as Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc from avoiding taxes by shifting profits between countries. nyti.ms/2ID4j1A

- A gunman live-streamed his shooting rampage for more than 35 minutes on Amazon's platform Twitch outside a German synagogue on Wednesday. nyti.ms/313itzl (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)