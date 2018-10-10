PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- J. P. Morgan Securities said this week that it had fired a broker accused of making unauthorized trades in a customer’s account, three months after settling with the customer and several weeks after The New York Times reported on the dispute. (nyti.ms/2C6pmXO)

- Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday unveiled new versions of its Pixel smartphone, which is a high-end challenger to Apple Inc's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy phones. It also introduced a smart speaker with a built-in display and a laptop that doubles as a tablet, in response to products from Amazon and Microsoft. (nyti.ms/2CAfkPJ)

- Will Vinton, who used his and a partner's revolutionary stop-motion animation process, Claymation, to win an Academy Award with an early cartoon and to create memorable commercial characters like the California Raisins, died on Thursday in Portland, Ore. He was 70. (nyti.ms/2CAIU7F)