PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct. 11

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Federal Reserve Board members voted on Thursday to adjust key bank regulations put in place after the financial crisis that let banks reduce the necessary level of cash and government bond stockpiles . nyti.ms/2VvlBmr

- General Motors Co chief executive Mary Barra met with United Auto Workers officials on Thursday to discuss a contract proposal hoping to reduce its health care costs and limit increases in wages and benefits. nyti.ms/2VCX7Yn

- James Murdoch, former chief executive of 21st Century Fox , has taken a small stake in Vice Media. nyti.ms/2IHFYrn

- Journalist Ronan Farrow accuses high-level executives at NBC News of interfering with his effort to report on the movie producer Harvey Weinstein, an investigation that would become part of a series he published in The New Yorker after leaving the network in 2017. nyti.ms/316T8EH (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)