PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 11

- Apple Inc is digging into the more than $1 billion it has set aside for original programming to create its first known television project: a revival of a Steven Spielberg series from the 1980s. nyti.ms/2gurOMc

- After a failed effort to find a solution to save the company, Sears Canada Inc said on Tuesday that it would shut down operations, leaving about 12,000 employees out of work. nyti.ms/2gvhCTJ

- American technology and manufacturing company Honeywell International Inc said on Tuesday that it planned to spin off parts of its business but would retain its aerospace technology operations, against the recommendations of an activist investor. nyti.ms/2guqOYh

- Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc said it had begun a strategic review of its consumer health care unit that could result in the business, whose products include Advil, Centrum supplements and ChapStick, being spun off or sold. nyti.ms/2i2QDT1

