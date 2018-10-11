PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 11

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said on Wednesday that it would more aggressively police foreign investment in the United States, outlining a rigorous review system that is aimed primarily at preventing China from gaining access to sensitive American technology. nyti.ms/2CBG5Db

- The U.S. Justice Department's approval of the $69 billion merger between CVS Health Corp and Aetna Inc on Wednesday caps a wave of consolidation among giant health care players that could leave American consumers with less control over their medical care and prescription drugs. nyti.ms/2CAEtcT

- Newsweek magazine, the onetime media powerhouse, was at the center of a multimillion-dollar fraud and money-laundering conspiracy, according to an indictment by Manhattan prosecutors that was unsealed Wednesday. nyti.ms/2CzA7mk

- AT&T Inc announced on Wednesday that it plans to unveil a digital video service featuring WarnerMedia's films and television shows by the end of next year, moving it into direct competition with rivals like Netflix, Disney and Amazon. nyti.ms/2CzAvRO

- Volkswagen is taking another crack at becoming a major force in the American auto market. On Wednesday, in hopes of accelerating its recovery from the emissions-cheating scandal, Volkswagen named an American executive instrumental in increasing sales of its Audi luxury cars to take over its United States operations. nyti.ms/2CBxJLX