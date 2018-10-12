PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 12

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump responded to falling stock prices on Thursday by continuing to throw rocks at the Federal Reserve, which he has described as "crazy," "loco," "going wild" and "out of control" for slowly raising interest rates against the backdrop of a booming economy. nyti.ms/2C9WgXu

- Walmart Inc, in a constant battle with its rival Amazon, said this week that it was teaming up with two entertainment companies, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Eko, a New York start-up that focuses on "interactive storytelling". nyti.ms/2C9Vgmc

- Robert Pitofsky, who as chairman of the Federal Trade Commission in the Clinton administration advocated for stricter enforcement of competition and greater protection for consumers, died on Saturday. He was 88. nyti.ms/2CcbATh

- Companies in Britain would have to report pay disparities among ethnic groups in their work force under a rule being considered by Prime Minister Theresa May's government. nyti.ms/2C8XPVE

- After Pakistan's government signaled that it would seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, Prime Minister Imran Khan this week did the exact opposite of the austerity measures the global body is demanding. He inaugurated a public-housing project to deliver five million homes. nyti.ms/2CaAeUk (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)