PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 14

- Hunter Biden, whose overseas business dealings have drawn relentless attacks from President Trump, intends to step down from the board of a Chinese company by the end of the month, his lawyer said on Sunday. nyti.ms/2VDlNQw

- Directors of the We Company are expected to meet as soon as Monday afternoon to decide on one of two financial rescue packages for wework, one that would effectively hand control of the business to SoftBank of Japan and another that would raise billions of dollars of debt with the help of JPMorgan Chase. nyti.ms/2B85X71

Kurdish forces long allied with the United States in Syria announced a new deal on Sunday with the government in Damascus as Turkish troops moved deeper into their territory and U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of the American military from northern Syria.