PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 15

The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Sears Holdings Corp is preparing to use a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to cut its debts and keep operating at least through the holidays, according to two people briefed on the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the company's plans. nyti.ms/2Aa8kXc

- U.S. President Donald Trump, seeking to counter China's growing geopolitical influence, is embracing a major expansion of foreign aid that will bankroll infrastructure projects in Africa, Asia and the Americas — throwing his support behind an initiative he once sought to scuttle. nyti.ms/2yEvJhH

- Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co , backed out of a planned investment conference in Saudi Arabia next week, the most prominent financier to cancel in the wake of the disappearance — and suspected killing — of a well-known Saudi journalist.