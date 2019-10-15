Regulatory News - Americas
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 15

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- AMC Entertainment, the largest multiplex operator in the world, will launch an online video store in the United States on Tuesday, said Adam Aron, AMC's president and chief executive. nyti.ms/2poMTyY

- Uber laid off 350 employees on Monday, in the latest indication that the ride-hailing company is trying to respond to concerns among investors that it is losing too much money. nyti.ms/2ML4OrD

- WeWork, the shared-office company, notified tenants on Monday of a possible formaldehyde contamination of hundreds of phone booths at some of the buildings it leases. nyti.ms/2MNuJPs

