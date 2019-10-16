PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twitter said on Tuesday that it would continue to be lenient with world leaders who appeared to violate its policies against violent speech because the company believed preserving those tweets served the public interest. nyti.ms/33AUvNr

- Authentic Brands Group, the owner of over 50 brands including Nine West, Nautica and Hickey Freeman, made a formal $264 million offer for Barneys on Tuesday and was accepted by the store's lenders. nyti.ms/2BbW4p3

- Publicis Groupe, the third-largest advertising group in the world, has reached a deal with the Walt Disney Company and will handle media strategy for the Disney Plus streaming service as well as Disney resorts and amusement parks in North America. nyti.ms/2VJS9ct