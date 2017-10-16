FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 16
October 16, 2017 / 5:23 AM / in 5 days

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Germany's largest opposition party, The Social Democrats appeared likely to retain power in an important state election on Sunday that could sway the balance of power in Berlin and stymie efforts to strengthen oversight at Volkswagen , which dominates the region's economy. nyti.ms/2gco2Gr

- Amazon Inc is sweeping the nation's capitol, Washington D.C. with a branding campaign of jobs creation and support for small businesses, promoting the upsides of its major expansion in media, groceries and transportation. nyti.ms/2gekzY0

- "Happy Death Day", the latest microbudget movie from Blumhouse Productions, the Universal Pictures-affiliated studio behind runaway original hits such as "Split" and "Get Out", arrived to a strong $26.5 million in ticket sales in North America. nyti.ms/2geht6z

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

