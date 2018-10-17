PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc have for years battled for customers in the fast-growing ride-hailing business. Now the bitter rivals may fight for investors in their initial public offerings. nyti.ms/2P274Od

- Netflix Inc said on Tuesday far more people signed up for its video-streaming service in the third quarter than expected. Netflix's shares soared as much as 13 percent in the trading that takes place after regular market hours. nyti.ms/2QPvA2m

- In response to a European antitrust ruling this year, Alphabet Inc's Google said it would for the first time begin charging handset manufacturers to install Gmail, Google Maps and other popular applications for Android in the European Union.nyti.ms/2CLFwXP

- Nancy Barnes, the executive editor of The Houston Chronicle, will be the new senior vice president of news and the editorial director at NPR, a position last officially held by Michael Oreskes, who resigned last November amid allegations of sexual harassment. nyti.ms/2yn1Q6h (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)